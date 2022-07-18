Jakeem Grant Will Add Another Dimension To Browns’ Offense In 2022

The Cleveland Browns are looking to spice up their offense with the addition of Jakeem Grant this season.

Grant came to Cleveland after spending nearly six seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

He would end up playing 11 games with the Chicago Bears last season after his time in Miami.

While he hasn’t been much of a threat in the passing game, he still gives the Browns another dimension to their offense.

So what is this added dimension that Grant brings to the Browns, who need everything they can get on offense this season?

Grant Is A Great Return Specialist

While some fans might not consider being a return man part of the offense, it helps the offense when you get someone like Grant.

97 YARD PUNT RETURN FOR JAKEEM GRANT SR 😳 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/gjJH4LHYUY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2021

His elusiveness and breakaway speed make him a danger anytime he gets the ball on a return.

It’s something the Browns need in games, as the team hasn’t seen a return man like him in ages.

The last time the Browns returned a punt for a touchdown was in 2015, while their last kickoff touchdown came in 2009.

Grant has six return touchdowns in his six-year career.

So with an average of one return touchdown per season, he’s an instant upgrade with the Browns’ special teams unit.

However, he provides the Browns with a little extra on offense when he gets the ball as a receiver.

In His Few Offensive Appearances, Grant Has Shown Explosiveness

While he hasn’t gotten many starts at the wide receiver position in the NFL, he’s still had some explosive plays when he does.

His vertical leap, breakaway speed, and physical strength have been shown by him on offense.

So he’s not just a one-trick pony.

However, he could have a breakout season with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback.

But this would require the Browns to give him more playing time on offense than he’s had in the past.

While some might want to use him only on special teams, he adds to the offense as well.

So with all of his talent, he adds a dimension to the Browns’ offense and special teams that they need.

Grant Is Starting Off As The Second Slot Receiver In 2022

While the Browns are rolling with rookie David Bell as their slot receiver in 2022, Grant is listed right behind him.

So it looks for now the Browns are happy with having Grant as a return man, keeping his legs fresh.

However, he might take over the slot position if he shows his flashes of greatness during the preseason.

But it will be hard for him to overtake the spot from Bell, who’s got hands like glue in training camp.

With the rookie showing off his sure hands, it could be up to Grant to show off his NFL experience to nab the spot away.

No matter who the Browns run with in the slot, they have two great options.

They have a sure handed rookie and a crafty veteran that can breakaway and make plays.

This makes 2022 an interesting year for the Browns at receiver.