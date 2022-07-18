Browns Fans Given An Intriguing Nick Chubb Question

The Cleveland Browns‘ potent running game is a huge part of their resurgence.

They returned to the playoffs in 2020 with the help of Nick Chubb‘s 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the same year, Kareem Hunt added 841 yards and six touchdowns.

The Browns did not make last season’s playoffs but their 8-9 record is still a better finish than some of their more recent campaigns.

Hunt generated 386 yards and five touchdowns while Chubb elevated his production with 1,259 yards.

With Chubb’s upward trend over the last two seasons, PFF Fantasy Football teased an intriguing possibility.

They asked, “Will Nick Chubb have 1,500 rushing yards this season?”

He does have the talent to reach the milestone and their talented offensive line can create the gaps that could make that happen.

But for Chubb to reach that mark, it helps that he plays an entire season.

He achieved his 2020 numbers in just 12 games and he could have tallied beyond 1,500 if he suited up in the remaining four games.

Meanwhile, he missed three games last season.

It would be easier for Chubb to reach 1,500 yards in 17 games because he will need a lesser average to achieve this goal.

Deshaun Watson’s Situation May Also Answer This Question

If Watson receives a light sentence, he could come back and activate the Browns’ pass offense with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

After all, his arm strength helped him lead the league in passing yards two seasons ago.

But if Jacoby Brissett takes over, head coach Kevin Stefanski will maintain the status quo of having Chubb and Hunt have their opportunities.

Every time Brissett hands over the ball, Chubb has an opportunity to break the game open wide especially if their offensive linemen are controlling the line of scrimmage.

That way, reaching the 1,500-yard mark is easier to achieve.