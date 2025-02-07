Jameis Winston Gets Honest About What He’s Looking For In Free Agency

Jameis Winston had some excellent moments this season as the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s torn Achilles.

However, the team benched him in the final games, which contributed to their slip to a 3-14 record and secured the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

Winston is now entering free agency with another uncertain future, and he recently shared what he seeks in his next team.

During a Friday appearance on The Facility, Winston stopped by during Super Bowl week to discuss his future.

“I want to be anyone’s quarterback. I just want to get in the door and show what I can do,” Winston said.

“I want to be anyone’s QB. I just want to get in the door and show what I can do.”@Jaboowins on entering Free Agency pic.twitter.com/MsKiMOspIv — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) February 7, 2025

Chase Daniel asked Winston if he’d be open to quarterbacking the New York Giants after Saquon Barkley’s comments to him during Super Bowl media day, to which he responded he’ll go anywhere that wants him.

Winston explained that it requires everyone in an organization to be on the same page for a quarterback to succeed.

With so few quarterback positions available this offseason, it’s uncertain what Winston’s next move will be and whether he will soon have another opportunity to become a starter.

A return to the Browns isn’t entirely off the table, but considering Watson’s contract situation and the potential of a rookie joining, it seems unlikely.

Winston might have an opportunity to act as a bridge quarterback either in New York or possibly with the Las Vegas Raiders or Tennessee Titans.

Regardless, the NFL is more fun with Winston playing and doing well, and we all hope he gets another good opportunity somewhere with a team that believes in him.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts When Myles Garrett Will Likely Be Traded