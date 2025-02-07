Analyst Predicts When Myles Garrett Will Likely Be Traded

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett followed through on his remarks from earlier this offseason and officially submitted a public trade request recently, placing pressure on the team that drafted him first overall eight years ago to trade him to a contender for a Super Bowl.

It’s too early in the process to figure out when and where Garrett will be traded, but one analyst has a prediction.

On a recent episode of The BIG Factor, Cleveland analyst Nick Pedone predicted that it won’t be long before Garrett heads elsewhere.

“I think they ultimately rip the bandaid off and trade him before the draft,” Pedone said.

"I think they ultimately rip the bandaid off and trade him before the draft." – @NickPedone12

Garrett said early in the offseason that he didn’t want to be part of another rebuild because, at 29 years old and with over 100 sacks under his belt, he is ready to compete for championships.

If the Browns aren’t ready to do that, the two parties need to part ways.

Given the current state of the Browns coming off a 3-14 season and with the NFL’s darkest timeline at the quarterback position, it’s no surprise Garrett doesn’t see this being a swift rebuild toward title contention.

Garrett joined rare company this past season by logging his seventh consecutive season with double-digit sacks despite playing through injuries to both feet.

However, early indications are that the Browns don’t intend to trade their former Defensive Player of the Year.

For a fanbase that has already endured a lot, the hope is that things remain amicable and these two parties can part ways smoothly, resulting in the Browns obtaining plenty of draft picks in exchange for Garrett finding a place that brings him happiness.

