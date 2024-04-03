Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Jameis Winston Gets Honest On Difficulties Of Being An NFL QB

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a bit of a shocking move when they signed Jameis Winston.

All signs pointed at Joe Flacco getting the nod again, but they quickly pivoted as soon as the former No. 1 pick became available.

Notably, Winston has come a long way since he was taken with the first selection out of FSU.

Recently, he admitted that his mindset about his career is all about gratitude, as he’s well aware of the fact that, in this line of business, you’re always one play away from your career being over, losing your job, or even becoming irrelevant (via Casey Kinnamon on Twitter).

He also stated that even though it’s a cruel line of business, he will support whoever’s in front of him and every single one of his teammates.

That’s the kind of leadership you want from your veteran players, that’s for sure.

Winston has failed to live up to the expectations that came with him out of college, but he’s still a very talented player, and his athletic and physical traits are most definitely there.

Erratic play and injuries cost him a promising career, but he’s always tried to have a positive impact in the locker room, uplifting his teammates and making sure that everybody’s on the same page.

He may not have been some Browns fans’ first choice as a backup quarterback, and that’s perfectly fine.

But the fact of the matter is that the team could’ve done a whole lot worse than to have him as Deshaun Watson’s backup.

