Greg Newsome II Welcomes Latest Browns Addition

The Cleveland Browns just signed a hometown kid to their roster.

Justin Hardee Sr. grew up rooting for the Browns, and he’ll now get a chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing for them.

That’s why Greg Newsome II took to Twitter on Tuesday to welcome him with open arms, showing his excitement for the cornerback’s arrival.

Hardee grew up in Cleveland and graduated from Glenville High School in 2012.

He’s currently entering his eighth NFL season out of Illinois, and he should have a prominent role in special teams, most specifically in kick and punt return coverage.

An undrafted free agent, he first got the nod with the Houston Texans, and he’s made 100 career appearances thus far, also playing with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

He’s a one-time Pro Bowler and has logged 63 special teams tackles and one interception.

Hardee made 11 appearances and logged five special teams tackles with the Jets last season, and he’s looking forward to learning from an elite mentor like Bubba Ventrone.

The Browns had one of the best special teams units in the game last season, and he knows he can have a positive impact and help this team keep building from last season’s success, whether it’s with them or even on defense.

Notably, it’s nice to know that his teammates are ready to rally around him and help him get settled back home, and you know he’s going to leave everything on the field on every single snap, just like a kid living his dream.

