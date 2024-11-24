Jameis Winston Has A Concerning Stat This Season

The Cleveland Browns are 2-2 since Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury and riding high following Thursday night’s snowy 24-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That being said, there are still areas where Winston can improve, as one concerning stat shows that he has still left plenty of meat on the bone in this offense.

BrooksGate shared on X that only 67.1 percent of Winston’s passes this season have been on target, 35th in the NFL out of 36 quarterbacks.

the percentage of each NFL QBs passes that have been on target this season (on target% = passes considered catchable and hit the reciever in stride) pic.twitter.com/SilSXFclXe — BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate) November 21, 2024

In this context, on-target passes are anything that is catchable and hits the receiver in stride.

Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in this category, with 86.2 percent of his passes being on target, while Anthony Richardson is firmly in last place at 59.7 percent, far behind Winston.

Despite ranking so low in this category, Jameis still has a respectable 62.2 percent completion percentage.

It has still only been four starts, but Winston has seven total touchdowns to just four interceptions during that span, and most of the picks came in his one poor start against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This stat is concerning since all the quarterbacks around him on this list are young or injured, but it’s not the end of the world, considering the success the team has had under Winston so far.

He has ignited a lifeless offense and added new energy to the locker room, but hopefully, he can continue improving his accuracy down the stretch this season.

