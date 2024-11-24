Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 24, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Insider Rips Crucial 4th Quarter Call In Browns, Steelers Game

NFL Insider Rips Crucial 4th Quarter Call In Browns, Steelers Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were deep in Pittsburgh Steelers’ territory with under two minutes to go in the contest when the officials made a crucial call during the Thursday night contest.

On the first play after the two-minute warning, quarterback Jameis Winston was hit as he threw the football, and center Ethan Pocic was the first player to touch the pass.

Cleveland avoided a critical intentional grounding call as offensive guard Michael Dunn reported as an eligible receiver on the play, and the player was in the area near the pass.

Instead of a potential fourth down with an intentional grounding call, the Browns were able to replay the down five yards deeper after the officials conferred.

The non-call allowed Cleveland to continue the drive with a third-down-and-six instead of a fourth down, and Winston found wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for the team’s only third-down conversion of the game.

The non-call was one that insider Mike Florio ripped on Sunday morning after NFL rules analyst Walt Anderson defended it on “GameDay Morning.”

“This wasn’t a quarterback lining up a throw and getting hit from behind unsuspectingly and having the ball land in an area where no one was. This was a quarterback having an oh (expletive) moment as he faced a certain sack, so he threw the ball and hoped for the best,” Florio wrote

Florio added that “common sense” should have prevailed as Winston was throwing to a lineman significantly behind the line of scrimmage, a play that few quarterbacks would have attempted to make.

The insider believes the non-call affected the outcome of the game as an intentional grounding penalty would have forced Cleveland back to the Pittsburgh 38-yard line on a fourth-down-and-15 play.

NEXT:  Insider Says NFL Will Review George Pickens, Greg Newsome Fight
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation