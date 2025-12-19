Jameis Winston Offered Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most popular quarterbacks in the entire league. He has yet to earn his stripes on the field, yet his giant fan base is perhaps the loudest in all of football.

That’s usually what happens when your father is one of the greatest and most beloved athletes to ever walk the face of the Earth. Shedeur Sanders grew up among professional athletes and celebrities, which is why he’s pretty much unfazed by this transition.

That’s also why all of those people want him to succeed. He’s one of them, and they’re constantly keeping tabs on him; notably, that includes Jameis Winston.

In a recent interview, Sanders revealed that the former No. 1 pick has reached out to him with some advice about playing in the NFL:

“I talked to Jameis a couple weeks ago, and then he went crazy,” Sanders said. “He threw for some crazy yards, but he was like, ‘nah bro, most important thing is to win.’ And having that guidance, having that knowledge from a vet like him, it truly helped me understand a little bit more. I always knew, of course, winning, and that’s the final goal. I’m not really looking at the numbers. I’m looking at the wins. So that achieves everything.”

Winston was supposed to be a superstar, so, as a former No. 1 selection, he knows the type of scrutiny a player like Sanders is going through right now. He also knows what it’s like to not live up to the hype.

Still, Winston has grown to become one of the most respected veterans in the game, and most quarterbacks would like to have the career he’s built. If anything, that’s something that Shedeur Sanders could even strive to be. At the end of the day, it’s not about where you were drafted but about what you do with the opportunities you were given.

As such, Sanders will have at least three more chances to prove his worth in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Why Kevin Stefanski Deserves Another Chance