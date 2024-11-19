Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Jameis Winston Reveals What Nick Chubb Is Like As A Teammate

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have Nick Chubb on the field to start the season.

Even so, he was always there as a teammate.

In addition to being a fan favorite, he’s also made a name for himself as a strong, beloved, and respected member of the locker room.

That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see Jameis Winston tipping his hat to him.

When asked about Chubb, he said he was a great man and teammate (via Fred Greetham).

He raved about his hard-nosed work ethic and how he’s inspired the rest of the team.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t always shown on the field, especially over the past couple of weeks, with some players showing a rather inconsistent and worrisome effort – or lack thereof.

Chubb used to be one of the best – if not the best – running back in the game.

The Browns’ offense was always better when they committed to the run, and plenty of that had to do with his presence there.

Still, Father Time spares no victim and is undefeated.

Chubb has suffered two significant knee injuries since college, and he is not getting any younger.

As much as the fans love him – and rightfully so – as one of the best players in franchise history, the team might be bracing themselves to face life without him.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case, and he’ll be able to finish the season on a high note to prove that he’s still got it.

Browns Nation