Andrew Berry Breaks Down Nick Chubb’s Offseason Progress

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry continues to make media rounds after the 2024 NFL Draft, promoting the roster he assembled that he believes has a chance to make deep postseason run in 2024.

His latest stop found him on “The Pat McAfee Show” where he was asked about Cleveland running back Nick Chubb and his recovery progress after last season’s knee injury.

McAfee shared a video clip of the segment on his official Twitter account with Berry detailing Chubb’s unique rehab approach during the regular season.

“When he got hurt, he didn’t rehab away from … like, he really kept his routine as if he were still preparing for a regular-season game,” Berry said.

"Nick Chubb is a special player and a special human being.. He's doing well on his road to recovery and he's very determined to get back" Andrew Berry #PMSLive #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/7fVMBVzg3F — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 3, 2024

Berry explained that Chubb still has a long rehab ahead of him for his repaired knee, telling McAfee that he has significant ground to cover before making a return to the field.

But Chubb has not stopped putting in work since that Week 2 injury in September, Berry said.

The veteran running back worked throughout the offseason without taking a break, Berry added.

Berry said that the next few months will be important to determine when Chubb could return to the field, but the cautious approach will continue to be a week-by-week assessment before adding more workload to Chubb’s rehab routine.

The Browns GM said that the team is looking forward to the moment that Chubb can run out onto the field for his first home game of the season, calling that a special moment for the player, the fans, and the organization.

“Nobody wants to bet against Batman,” Berry said of Chubb.

NEXT:

David Njoku Struggles With Hilarious QB Question