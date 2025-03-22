Bill Simmons Believes He Knows Which QB Browns Are Drafting

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, tensions are running high as the Cleveland Browns navigate what could be their most consequential offseason in recent memory.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Cleveland front office faces immense pressure to make the right selection, a decision that could reshape the franchise for years to come.

Amid this swirling speculation, analyst Bill Simmons turned heads with a surprising declaration that suggests he’s decoded the Browns’ draft strategy.

He believes all signs point to the Browns drafting Shedeur Sanders.

“You have [Shedeur] Sanders, like playing footsie on social media with the top [Cleveland Guardians] prospect, which I thought was notable. You have the dad (Deion Sanders) who, if his son goes second in the NFL Draft, it’s more money, it’s more prestige, all that stuff,” Simmons said on his podcast.

Beyond this quarterback prediction, Simmons expressed deeper concerns about the Browns’ organizational direction.

He pointed to their limited financial flexibility and questioned whether the front office has a coherent plan moving forward.

With salary cap constraints hampering their options, trading down from the No. 2 spot might seem logical, yet Simmons doubts they’ll find adequate value in such a move.

The conversation took an interesting turn when Simmons brought up defensive star Myles Garrett.

He noted that Garrett’s recent comments about the quarterback situation carried an unusual level of confidence, raising eyebrows about what might be happening behind closed doors.

However, Simmons remained unconvinced that a veteran option such as Russell Wilson would solve the problems.

Simmons fears the franchise could be headed for another disappointing campaign, one that might test even the most loyal fans.

