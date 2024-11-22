Browns Nation

Friday, November 22, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Cedric Tillman

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with various injuries this season.

After their 24-19 upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns will likely add yet another player to their injury list.

Analyst Kelsey Russo shared Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s update on Cleveland wide receiver Cedric Tillman after the player left Thursday’s game, detailing the issue he’s experiencing.

Browns Kevin Stefanski said that WR Cedric Tillman has a concussion, and he is in the protocol,” Russo wrote on X.

The 6-foot-3 receiver left the game midway through the second half to be evaluated and did not return.

Tillman had a quiet night against the Steelers, catching only two of his four targets for 28 yards on Thursday.

The Browns finished the snowy night with a 50-50 balance in terms of rushing and passing plays, a change from previous outings when Cleveland’s offense relied heavily on the aerial attack.

On the night, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy led the Browns in receptions (6) and receiving yards (85) for the second consecutive contest.

Previously, Tillman had led the squad in passing yards for three straight outings.

Tillman’s two receptions allowed the wide receiver to surpass the 300-yard mark this year for the Browns, his second season with the team.

Cleveland drafted Tillman in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Browns will enjoy a 12-day rest before returning to the field on December 2 to face the Denver Broncos in a Monday Night Football contest.

Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

