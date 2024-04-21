Jameis Winston’s Fishing Boat Video Is Going Viral

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is enjoying life on and off the field this preseason.

And at sea.

Watson took time away from football Saturday to hop aboard a fishing boat, and the interview he lands from the stern is drawing attention on social media.

NFL analyst Dov Klieman shared on Twitter a viral video of Winston as the new Browns back-up quarterback interviews two fish to show his lighter side.

In the video, Winston is seen holding a microphone as unidentified fishermen haul in two large fish.

Winston asks one fish “What do you have to say for yourself” as he puts the microphone in front of the flopping fish.

As the second fish is secured inside the boat, Winston proclaims, “your cousin came” as he continues to kneel and put the microphone closer to the first fish’s mouth.

“Well, we have it folks,” Winston begins, adding “we have two family members of the tuna.”

Later, Winston provides a friendly antidote about why fish flop outside of the water.

“Little fish, how does it work swimming in the air,” Winston asks before placing the microphone in front of one of the fish’s mouth again.

After a few seconds of silence, Winston returns the microphone to his mouth, noting the fish have no response to his question.

A second video was shared by Browns insider Noah Weiskopf on Twitter as Winston holds and explains a smaller fish he claims to be a red herring.

The Browns signed Winston during the offseason on a one-year, $4 million deal to join his third professional team.

