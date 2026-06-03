Jared Verse Sends Warning To NFL After Trade To Browns

The Cleveland Browns have their new cornerstone pass rusher, and Jared Verse is wasting absolutely no time making his presence felt in Berea. The 25 year old edge rusher arrived in Cleveland as the centerpiece of the Myles Garrett trade, and his first public message to the NFL should put every offensive tackle in the league on notice.

“Now that the Browns got me, they are gonna get the best of me. This is gonna be the best version of me,” Verse said.

Those are not the words of a player who is content with what he has already accomplished. That is a player who believes his best football is still ahead of him, and when you look at what Verse has already done in just two NFL seasons, that statement should genuinely scare people around the league.

At 6’4 and 265 pounds, Verse has the length, athleticism, and motor that NFL scouts dream about when projecting a player’s ceiling. He is still ascending. A player who goes to back-to-back Pro Bowls before most guys have figured out how to play the position professionally and then tells you this is going to be the best version of him is someone you take seriously.

Verse steps into one of the most important roles on this roster, and the early returns on his attitude and mindset heading into the 2026 season are about as encouraging as they get.

The Browns gave up a generational talent to land Verse and the accompanying draft capital. If Verse is right about what version of himself is coming, that deal is going to look better with every passing week.

Browns fans should be very excited about what is coming.

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Insider Says One Key Browns Decision Cost Them Myles Garrett