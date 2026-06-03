Jared Verse’s Statement About Browns Has Fans Fired Up

Jared Verse has only been a Cleveland Brown for a matter of days, but he is already saying exactly what this fan base has been waiting to hear. After his first practice with the team, the newly acquired edge rusher stepped to the podium and delivered a quote that should have every Browns fan locked in for the 2026 season.

“You see losing teams practice terribly. You’ve seen great teams practice amazingly. It translates — that’s not a losing team out there. The way everybody was moving… and I didn’t get to, you know, get into the team situations today. You know, that is going to be another day. But the way they was moving, this isn’t a losing team. Nobody’s moving around like they’re slow, like they’re feeling sorry for themselves. People are moving with intent. Like they are not going to miss the opportunity to play in January, to play in February, to play in that big game,” Verse said.

#Browns edge Jared Verse says “that’s not a losing team out there” pic.twitter.com/rnw3JYF7Uu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 3, 2026

That is an honest evaluation from someone who knows exactly what a winning culture looks like because he has been inside one.

He is not talking about talent. He is not listing names or pointing to the depth chart. He is talking about intent. The way players are moving. The urgency in how they are operating. Those are the kinds of things that veterans notice immediately when they step into a new environment, and what Verse saw on day one clearly impressed him.

That matters more than people might realize. Culture is either real or it is not, and you cannot fake it in front of a player who has practiced alongside some of the best in the business. Verse has no reason to pump up a fan base he just met. He is telling you what he actually saw.

The Browns have been through some genuinely dark years. The losing seasons, the quarterback carousel, the draft picks that did not pan out. But this roster has been rebuilt thoughtfully, and the attitude Verse is describing sounds like a group that understands the window is open and nobody is planning to waste it.

Browns fans have every reason to be fired up right now.

NEXT:

Jared Verse Sends Warning To NFL After Trade To Browns