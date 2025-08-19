Joe Flacco Reacts To Being Named Browns’ Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns ended weeks of quarterback speculation by naming Joe Flacco their Week 1 starter for the 2025 season.

After a summer filled with talk about four quarterbacks competing to replace Deshaun Watson, the veteran’s selection felt almost anticlimactic given the buildup.

Flacco met with reporters Tuesday to discuss earning the starting role, showing his typical measured approach to the announcement.

“Business as usual. You keep your head down, try to have a good camp,” Flacco said, per Zac Jackson. “I don’t know if I was very emotional about it but listen, you don’t take for granted opportunities in this league.”

Flacco brings 17 years of NFL experience and already knows Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system from his previous stint in Cleveland.

During the 2023 season, Flacco started five games for the Browns and posted a 4-1 record. He threw for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 60 percent of his passes.

Those numbers demonstrated his ability to manage games and avoid costly mistakes.

Kenny Pickett entered camp as another veteran option, but Flacco’s system knowledge gave him an edge.

The two rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, impressed coaches with their preseason performances and training camp work.

However, Stefanski decided against throwing either into Week 1 against Cincinnati.

Flacco represents the safest choice for the season opener. While not the most exciting option, his experience should help Cleveland avoid early-season growing pains.

The Browns need steady quarterback play to compete in a tough AFC North division.

The veteran’s grip on the starting job may not last all season. Strong play from the rookies could force another competition as the year progresses.

