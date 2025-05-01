Jason Kelce Sends Encouraging Message To Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns ended Shedeur Sanders’ humiliating slide in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He had to wait for 143 players to get their names called ahead of him in what may have been the most shocking slide and most humbling experience in the history of the event.

The Browns reportedly had him near the bottom of their big board for quarterbacks, and some teams didn’t even have him on it at all.

Notably, that’s why Jason Kelce hopes he proves the doubters wrong and shows that he’s bound for greatness.

“I’m rooting for [Shedeur Sanders],” Kelce said. “Talk about a great story. I hope he makes it, and he brings all of the people that brought him to the meetings to the contract that he signs after he leads them to some playoff game. I hope this just happens in the biggest f— you to everybody.”

Needless to say, that’s also what Browns fans expect.

As for the coaching staff and front office, they might not be so sure.

The Browns took Dillon Gabriel two full rounds before him, and reports stated that he was their guy all along.

Sanders will have to do a lot of heavy lifting to climb his way up in the pecking order.

Then again, the Browns’ quarterback room isn’t stacked by any means, so anything can happen.

Sanders’ camp misread his entire situation.

He chose not to practice in front of NFL teams many times, and he didn’t even hire an agent.

The league didn’t like what he saw from him, and the tape wasn’t good enough to make up for all the major red flags.

Still, he’s Deion Sanders’ son, so he will always have plenty of people in his corner.

