Mason Graham Weighs In On Browns’ QB Picks

There’s an old saying in the NFL: “If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback.”

So many times in history, a team has tried to roll out at least two different starting quarterbacks throughout the season, but it hasn’t typically worked for a myriad of reasons.

The biggest issue is that the teammates of these quarterbacks don’t get enough exposure with one player over another, so it can lead to inconsistency when it matters in game-time situations.

The Browns came into the 2025 NFL Draft with two main players vying for the starting role in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, but left with two more options.

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel each have their strengths and weaknesses, but nobody expected the Browns to take them both, which is why their draft has received some controversy.

Not everyone is unhappy with the way the Browns navigated the draft.

Just ask first-round pick Mason Graham, who just appeared on 92.3’s “The Fan” to talk about the upcoming NFL season.

“There’s a lot of controversy about us drafting two QBs. You know, I love the competition. I just want to get the best players, and I think that’s what we did,” Graham said.

In Graham’s eyes, having two rookies is a strength, not a weakness.

Both players have an opportunity to win the role.

Every practice, scrimmage, and preseason game will tell the front office and coaching staff more about their team and what their makeup looks like moving forward.

Whether it’s Sanders, Gabriel, Pickett, or Flacco, someone has to step up and lead this team back to relevancy, giving themselves a better chance of winning it all.

