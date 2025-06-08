Jaxson Dart Says He Looks Up To 1 Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns have an interesting situation at the quarterback position, to say the least.

They have four potential starters, and while the pecking order seemed to be clear at the beginning of OTAs, things may have changed after watching Shedeur Sanders’ performances.

Sanders reportedly turned a lot of heads and was the best quarterback on the field last week, and he may have earned himself some legitimate consideration to be the starter.

He has a huge fan base and social media platform pushing for him, and the media would be all over the Browns if that were to be the case.

Notably, he also has fans outside of the Browns’ building.

Recently, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart admitted to being a big fan and admirer of his fellow rookie:

“[In the] present, Shedeur [Sanders],” Dart answered when asked which pros he looks up to.

“Oh, wow. Is that a little glaze?” Overtime’s Hickey-Semple asked.

“No, no glaze. It’s love,” Dart said.

Sanders drew plenty of criticism throughout the course of the pre-draft process.

Then again, he also deserves some flowers.

He didn’t have to work a single day in his life, much less pursue a career in football with all the scrutiny that came with it.

And while he’s not the most athletic or talented quarterback prospect, his mental toughness and passion for the game cannot be doubted.

Only time will tell, but Sanders has a huge chip on his shoulder right now, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can prove the doubters wrong in Cleveland.

