Jay Glazer ‘Screwed Up’ Detail About Deshaun Watson’s Contract

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was the talk of the league last week after a wildly uninspiring season opener was followed by a new civil lawsuit he is facing.

Those conversations spilled over into Sunday at FOX’s “NFL Sunday” Program as insider Jay Glazer spoke about the Browns’ contract with Watson.

Glazer reported on the NFL pregame show that Watson had protections in his original contract that in the event he was suspended during the 2022 or 2023 season, Watson would not lose all of his guaranteed compensation.

The insider inaccurately claimed on the show that the Browns removed those protections from the deal during their negotiations this offseason to restructure Watson’s contract (via X).

“When they restructured [his contract], they did not put the same protections in for the next several years,” Glazer said, adding, “So if he has a suspension moving forward, there could be a chance they can go back and get some of those guarantees.”

The Jay Glazer report that the Browns removed future suspension protection clause from Deshaun Watson’s contract when they restructured. pic.twitter.com/wjPKEtbdFm — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 15, 2024

Shortly after the pregame show ended, Glazer recanted his original report.

The insider took to X to explain how he made an error in the report on FOX’s morning kickoff show.

“I Think i [sic] screwed up how I explained Watson’s contract this AM,” Glazer wrote.

“I said they took out those protections when they restructured deal in Aug but that was off as they didn’t have that clause in the original deal for 2024-26,” Glazer continued, adding, “MY bad” as an apology for the confusion.

I Think i screwed up how I explained Watson’s contract this AM. There was a clause to protect him in 2022-23 even in case of suspension. I said they took out those protections when they restructured deal in Aug but that was off as they didn’t have that clause in the original deal… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 15, 2024

In essence, Glazer acknowledged that the Browns could attempt to recoup some of the money the organization has paid Watson should he be suspended this season due to the latest allegations being levied against him.

The report sparked an uproar among fans on X as multiple replies asked Glazer to try to explain the situation again.

