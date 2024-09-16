3 Browns Players Who Had Strong Performances In Week 2

The Cleveland Browns collected their first win of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, hanging on to a slim lead down the stretch to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13.

The game featured a wild ending as Jacksonville nearly pulled off the comeback despite Cleveland’s heroic defensive and special teams plays down the stretch.

Although the game will likely be remembered for its finish, three players stood out with strong performances in the Week 2 contest.

Jerry Jeudy

For the second time in as many games, new wide receiver Jerry Jeudy finished atop the leaderboard for his position.

Against Jacksonville, the 6-foot-1 receiver caught five of his six targets for 73 yards after hauling in the longest pass quarterback Deshaun Watson threw in the game – a 30-yard completion in the fourth quarter.

Jeudy – who Cleveland acquired via a trade with the Denver Broncos – is living up to the new contract the athlete signed after he joined the Browns in March.

Corey Bojorquez

Punter Corey Bojorquez hurt his yards per punt average, but no player on the field had a bigger impact on the game when it mattered most.

With less than two minutes remaining, Bojorquez punted a ball that bounced out of bounds inside the two-yard line, pinning the Jaguars deep in their territory to set up defensive end Alex Wright’s safety one play later.

On the day, Bojorquez finished with three punts downed inside the 20-yard line and a fourth that was ruled a touchback.

Jordan Hicks

Another first-year Cleveland athlete came up big in the contest as veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks proved his worth on Sunday.

Hicks finished the contest with three tackles, two quarterback hits, two pass deflections, and a sack for Cleveland.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker helped the defense stand tall against Jacksonville throughout the game with his incredible play.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Reveals How A Play On Jaguars' Stadium Name Fueled Browns