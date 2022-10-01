How To Watch Browns Vs. Falcons (Radio, TV, Streaming)

Sunday will be the Cleveland Browns‘ opportunity to improve to 3-1 on the season when they travel south to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have a 1-2 record, but that may be a bit deceiving, as they have a few players who are capable of allowing them to steal this game from Cleveland.

That is especially true when one considers that the team is banged up.

Its two starting defensive ends, Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, are questionable for Sunday, as Garrett is still recovering from the minor injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash earlier this week, while Clowney is dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss last week’s tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kevin Stefanski says Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are questionable Sunday. Neither were seen on practice field today. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, tight end David Njoku and offensive linemen Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin were limited participants in practice on Friday.

The Browns’ schedule will start getting a lot tougher next week when they will host the limping but very talented Los Angeles Chargers.

It is imperative they rack up as many wins as they can right now before they start to face title contenders week after week.

How To Watch Browns Vs. Falcons

The Browns will kick off versus the Falcons at 1:00 P.M. Eastern time on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

It will be broadcast on CBS via regional coverage, and residents of the Cleveland area can tune into WOIO for live game coverage, as well as WEWS News Channel 5 for Browns Countdown starting at 10:30 AM Eastern time.

People outside of the Cleveland or Atlanta markets can catch the contest on NFL Sunday Ticket, which offers all out-of-market NFL games all season long.

Andrew Catalon will handle the play-by-play duties.

How To Listen To Browns Vs. Falcons

On the radio, fans in the Cleveland market can listen to the Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show presented by Bally BET at 9:00 AM on ESPN 850 WKNR and 98.5 WNCX.

Both stations will also broadcast the actual game, as will 92.3 The Fan, which will also carry The Official Post-Game Show, presented by Howard Hanna.

Jim Donovan and Nathan Zegura will handle commentary while Jerod Cherry is the sideline reporter.

Outside of Cleveland, the following Browns radio affiliates will also carry the contest:

Akron

WAKR – 1590 AM

Akron

WONE – 97.5 FM

Canton

WHBC-AM – 1480 AM

Canton

WHBC-FM – 94.1 FM

Columbus

WBNS-FM – 97.1 FM

Columbus

WBNS-AM – 1460 AM

Dayton

WZLR-FM – 95.3 FM/101.1 FM

Erie (Pa.)

WPSE-AM – 1450 AM

Erie (Pa.)

WPSE-FM – 107.1 FM

Fostoria

WFOB – 1430 AM

Geneva

WKKY – 104.7 FM

Jamestown (N.Y.)

WQFX – 103.1 FM

Lima

WWSR – 93.1 FM

Mansfield

WRGM – 1440 AM

How To Live Stream Browns Vs. Falcons

Those interested in live streaming the game can access it on the following platforms:

ClevelandBrowns.com

FuboTV

Points Of Emphasis

Running back Nick Chubb has been a monster so far this season, as he has accumulated 341 yards, four touchdowns and 5.5 yards per rushing attempt in the first three games of the schedule.

Nick Chubb is the lightest 227 pounds you'll ever see. pic.twitter.com/h08tDZeHx4 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) September 16, 2022

Overall, Cleveland is second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns and first in total rushing yards.

On the other side, the Falcons’ running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, a former wide receiver, is having a breakout season with 302 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns’ front seven will need to shut down the middle and not allow to find room running the ball to the outside, especially if Garret and/or Clowney are unable to suit up.

This could be an old-fashioned ground and pound contest, the type that the Browns are well-suited to thrive in.