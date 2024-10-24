Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Honest Admission About Lamar Jackson

The Cleveland Browns will have their work cut out for them on Sunday.

The last time they met Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens put up 31 points on them.

Deshaun Watson played his best game as a Brown and went perfect in the second half to lead a comeback win, but he won’t be out there anymore.

Notably, nor will the Browns’ once-stellar defense, which has struggled this season.

When asked about that, Browns star LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah acknowledged that the Ravens’ offense would be a force to be reckoned with (via Fred Greetham).

He claimed that Jackson has played at an even higher level than he did last season when he won MVP.

#Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said Lamar Jackson seems to be playing at an even higher level this season. pic.twitter.com/ruwuneOGHD — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 24, 2024

Of course, he also talked about how confident he was in his team’s ability to stop him.

Truth be told, the Browns’ only chance to win this game will come on the defensive side of the field.

The Ravens averaged 30.5 points per game against them last season, and with Jameis Winston set to start at quarterback, they’re going to have to lower that number.

John Harbaugh’s team boasts an elite offensive line, and Myles Garrett will need to be at his absolute best to put some pressure on Jackson.

This won’t be an easy game by any means.

Hopefully, however, Watson’s injury will be an emotional catalyst for this team.

Divisional games are always a toss-up, so even if the Browns are 9.5-point underdogs at the time of this writing, they might still have a chance.

