Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Chemistry With Shedeur Sanders

Brandon Marcus
By
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The relationship between Cleveland Browns quarterback and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been at the center of a lot of speculation this season. There have been rumors, and even video footage, of them not hitting it off.

Speaking to the press, Jeudy recently talked about his partnership with Sanders and said that they communicate clearly and often.

He made it sound like they are working in tandem and are getting along quite well.

“Having that communication, having that understanding with your quarterback is going to be a lot helpful. It changed throughout the week. It’s constantly talking, constantly communicating,” Jeudy said.

Of course, some people are still questioning these two after their 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears. During that game, Sanders delivered a long pass to Jeudy in the third quarter in the end zone.

It looked like it was going to be a touchdown, but it became a turnover when the ball bounced off Jeudy’s chest and into the arms of Jaylon Johnson of the Bears.

Jeudy is supposed to be Sanders’ top target, so they need to have strong chemistry and always be on the same page. Building that sort of connection takes time, and frankly, Sanders hasn’t had much as the team’s starting quarterback.

They have both faced their fair share of troubles this season and are looking to improve their numbers, individually and collectively.

Chemistry doesn’t grow overnight, and Sanders and Jeudy still have a few weeks left in this season to build more.

But after that, the future is unknown for both players and the Browns.

