Browns Veteran Seen Arguing With Shedeur Sanders On Sunday

Shedeur Sanders’ second career start with the Cleveland Browns didn’t go according to plan. Of course, this game was against a red-hot San Francisco 49ers roster, but fans had high hopes that the rookie QB could elevate the offense.

While Sanders didn’t have a bad performance on Sunday, he certainly didn’t light the world on fire, ending the day with one touchdown pass and 149 passing yards.

With a game like this and a blowout result, the sidelines can get heated, and frustrations can flare up, which is exactly what fans witnessed during this game.

A video during Sunday’s game shows Jerry Jeudy and Sanders getting into it on the sidelines, seemingly frustrated with how the game was going.

Jeudy, who is supposed to be the team’s best receiver, finished the game with just three catches for 26 yards.

Jerry Jeudy and Shedeur Sanders had an animated conversation during the game today

Offense Hinges On Sanders-Jeudy Connection

No. 1 receivers tend to make their voices heard when they feel like they aren’t getting enough workload or have missed opportunities. Jeudy was likely upset with Sanders for this overthrow that would have likely been a touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss. This could have been a big play and given the Browns plenty of momentum to start the game.

Jerry Jeudy had a step on his defender and only the end zone in front of him

It will be interesting to see what comes of this, and if Jeudy and Sanders’ relationship has a strain on it moving forward.

If Sanders is going to get any traction in the remaining games he starts this season, he’ll have to get on the same page as his receiving options, starting with Jeudy.

Fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr. should see a healthy workload as well moving forward, which should give the Browns a solid glimpse of what this offense could look like in 2026 and beyond.

