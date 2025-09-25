Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About Slow Start With Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns were close to being 2-1 this season.

Despite having a lackluster offense, they’ve been in a position to win all three games, even the blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The defense has been spectacular, but the offense has left plenty to be desired.

That’s why, as much as people point the finger at Joe Flacco for the offensive shortcomings, Jerry Jeudy believes the pass-catchers also need to do better.

When asked about those issues, the former Denver Broncos and Alabama star sounded optimistic:

“We’ve been doing everything we can,” Jeudy said. “The biggest thing is just staying consistent and eventually those games are going to happen and we’re going to get to where we need to go. But the biggest thing is just staying consistent and just see what happens from there.”

The Browns are trusting Jeudy to lead the way for the passing game.

He broke out last season when the team finally had something close to competent quarterback play, and it seemed like he would finally live up to the expectations as a former first-round selection.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t taken another leap with Flacco at the helm, at least in the first three games of the season.

Flacco hasn’t taken as many deep shots as he usually did in the past, so Jeudy hasn’t had many opportunities to showcase his big-play expertise.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski clearly wants Flacco to be more conservative to avoid turnovers, and while that makes perfect sense, that’s preventing him from being the player he’s always been.

The wide receivers need to be better to help their veteran be at his best, but the Browns will also have to find some sort of middle ground between what they want and what they got at quarterback.

