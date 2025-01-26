Jerry Jeudy Had Career Highs In 3 Stats In 2024

The Cleveland Browns won’t remember the 2024 NFL season too fondly.

They finished 3-14 behind a poor offensive unit.

Jameis Winston, unlike Deshaun Watson, was far more willing to challenge opposing defenses vertically and threw the football downfield more often than not.

With a gunslinger like Winston manning the offense, players like Jerry Jeudy were able to thrive.

Jeudy has always been a talented receiver, but 2024 was the first year he could truly showcase his abilities on the field.

Playing alongside Winston enabled Jeudy to stretch the field, and he ended up setting career highs in three categories according to PFF Fantasy & Betting.

“Career year for Jerry Jeudy: 90 Receptions (Career High), 1,229 Yards (Career High), 31 Receptions of 15+ Yards (Career High), 4 Touchdowns,” PFF tweeted.

Career year for Jerry Jeudy 🚀 🔸 90 Receptions (Career High)

🔸 1,229 Yards (Career High)

🔸 31 Receptions of 15+ Yards (Career High)

🔸 4 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/Jhwi4LAthp — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) January 25, 2025

Following Amari Cooper’s trade to the Buffalo Bills, Jeudy was the unquestioned No. 1 option in the offense, and he took advantage of the situation.

The former first-round pick displayed the speed, route running, and hands that made him such a tantalizing prospect, and it appears he’s finally put it all together in Cleveland.

Jeudy is under contract for the next three seasons and should once again be the focal point of the passing game in 2025.

However, it remains to be seen who will throw the football to Jeudy, as the Browns need to resolve their quarterback problems.

