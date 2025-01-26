Browns Nation

Sunday, January 26, 2025
Browns Legend Makes A Case For Team To Trade Down From No. 2 Pick

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are shaking things up, making bold moves to revamp their offensive strategy.

After parting ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, the team is poised to return to head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system in 2025.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft now in their crosshairs, Browns legend Josh Cribbs has stepped forward with a strategic proposal.

Cribbs argues the Browns should seriously consider trading down from their prime draft position.

His reasoning: The team can accumulate additional draft picks and secure a more diverse talent pool by moving down.

“Trying to get a next year’s first round pick might not be so advertising if they have to win now, so more picks I think can give them more ammunition in the form of players to win now,” Cribbs explained on “The Return” Podcast.

This approach offers multiple advantages.

Trading down could provide immediate roster depth and flexibility, addressing multiple needs without compromising future assets.

The alternative—holding onto the high draft pick—might force the team into contract restructuring or overreliance on free agency, potentially limiting sustainable team building.

The strategic move goes beyond simple draft logistics.

By trading down, the Browns could create more opportunities to plug roster holes while maintaining a “win-now” mentality.

It’s a calculated approach that prevents the team from placing all their hopes on a single draft pick or player.

Cleveland understands the importance of smart roster management.

The potential draft pick trade represents more than just a numerical exchange—it’s about creating flexibility, gathering resources, and positioning the team for both immediate impact and long-term success.

With extra picks and resources, the Browns can tackle multiple team needs without putting all their eggs in one proverbial basket.

