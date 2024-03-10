Browns Nation

Jerry Jeudy Has 3 Word Reaction To Browns Trade

By

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have pulled off another blockbuster trade to bring in a top wide receiver.

In a move similar to what they did several years ago to acquire Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns have made a trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

In response to the trade, Jeudy took to his personal Twitter account and made a short but unmistakable 3-word message to put the league on notice.

At just 24 years old, Jeudy is very much entering the prime of his career.

He is entering his fifth season, and the Broncos have been looking to trade him for the past two seasons.

While they got two draft picks, a fifth and a sixth-rounder, the move was more about freeing up cap space than anything, as it frees up nearly $13 million in cap space.

A former first-round draft pick, Jeudy was selected with the 15th overall pick in 2020.

Although he hasn’t lived up to the hype in terms of his numbers, a big reason for that has been poor quarterback play.

The list of QBs he has played with includes the likes of Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Teddy Bridgewater, Jarrett Stidham, and, of course, Russell Wilson.

As such, while Jeudy hasn’t played the way a first-round pick should, he certainly isn’t the only one to blame.

Therefore, the Browns are hoping that a change of scenery and a Pro Bowl quarterback is all Jeudy needs to reach his full potential.

If so, he will make an ideal number two to Cooper, a fellow Alabama alumnus.

