Analyst Thinks Browns Will Make A Splash For Top Defender

On the heels of making a blockbuster trade for star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, the Cleveland Browns have one other major position to shore up.

For several years now, they have been desperately trying to find a complementary edge rusher for Myles Garrett.

Jadaveon Clowney showed signs of greatness, but he never quite lived up to the hype and potential.

Then, last year, they brought in Za’Darius Smith via free agency and expected great things from him as well.

While his sack numbers were down, he did consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and has expressed interest in returning to the team and showing them what he’s capable of.

According to the OBR’s Fred Greetham, Smith is one of the top two potential targets for the Browns when it comes to edge rushers (via Fred Greetham on Twitter).

If they don’t pursue Smith, the most prominent target for the Browns is to go after Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings.

Hunter was one of the top edge rushers in the league last year, as he collected 16.5 sacks.

Pair that up with Garrett’s 14 sacks this year for the Browns, and the two would combine for more than 30 sacks per year.

However, Hunter will likely fetch a high price tag and may be out of reach for the Browns if they cannot find extra cap space.

Therefore, while Smith is the more likely target for the Browns to pursue, Hunter is the better pass rusher and could be the piece of the puzzle that puts the Browns over the top.