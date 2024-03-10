Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Thinks Browns Will Make A Splash For Top Defender

Analyst Thinks Browns Will Make A Splash For Top Defender

By

Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter
Danielle Hunter (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

 

On the heels of making a blockbuster trade for star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, the Cleveland Browns have one other major position to shore up.

For several years now, they have been desperately trying to find a complementary edge rusher for Myles Garrett.

Jadaveon Clowney showed signs of greatness, but he never quite lived up to the hype and potential.

Then, last year, they brought in Za’Darius Smith via free agency and expected great things from him as well.

While his sack numbers were down, he did consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and has expressed interest in returning to the team and showing them what he’s capable of.

According to the OBR’s Fred Greetham, Smith is one of the top two potential targets for the Browns when it comes to edge rushers (via Fred Greetham on Twitter).

If they don’t pursue Smith, the most prominent target for the Browns is to go after Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings.

Hunter was one of the top edge rushers in the league last year, as he collected 16.5 sacks.

Pair that up with Garrett’s 14 sacks this year for the Browns, and the two would combine for more than 30 sacks per year.

However, Hunter will likely fetch a high price tag and may be out of reach for the Browns if they cannot find extra cap space.

Therefore, while Smith is the more likely target for the Browns to pursue, Hunter is the better pass rusher and could be the piece of the puzzle that puts the Browns over the top.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Highlights How Browns Have Built Stacked WR Room

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Reportedly Trading For Star WR

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Browns Could Sign 2 Top Defenders This Offseason

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Player Explains How Browns Can Help Deshaun Watson

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Not Awarded Special Type Of Draft Pick In 2024

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Earns Major PFF Honor For 2023 Season

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Could Trade Notable Defender

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

NFC Team Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Greg Newsome

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams

Analyst Has Clear Message About Potential Mike Williams Trade

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Former Super Bowl Champion Has Honest Prediction About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Notable TV Host Says 1 Browns Player Won't Want Joe Flacco Back in 2024

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Sends Clear Message About Browns Re-signing Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Analyst Names Best Tag-Team Partner For Myles Garrett In Free Agency

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Praises AFC East Coach Over Use Of Motion

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Names 4 Potential WR Candidates For Browns

4 days ago

A #16 decal on the back of the Kansas City Chiefs helmet pays tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87. The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the third preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Says Browns Should Inquire About Star Chiefs Defender

4 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Links Elite Defender To The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Names 3 Veteran WRs That 'Make Sense' For The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Names The Best Backup QB Option For The Browns

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Legend Makes Strong Statement About Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco's Agent Reveals QB's Preference This Offseason

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Details Browns' Biggest Needs In Free Agency

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Reporter Reveals Most Likely Free Agent To Return This Offseason

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Explains How Deshaun Watson Can Change The Narrative

5 days ago

Insider Highlights How Browns Have Built Stacked WR Room

No more pages to load