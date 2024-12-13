Browns Nation

Friday, December 13, 2024
Jerry Jeudy Has A Clear Goal This Season

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Browns did not have a 1,000-yard receiver during the first two seasons of his tenure.

In 2022 and 2023, former wide receiver Amari Cooper changed that as he finished with more than 1,000 yards in both seasons.

After Cooper’s trade midway through this season, Cleveland began targeting his potential replacement – wide receiver Jerry Jeudy – early and often.

With four games remaining in the 2024 regular season, Jeudy has hauled in 944 yards on 59 receptions, giving him ample opportunity to finish 2024 with his first professional 1,000-yard receiving season.

It’s a goal that’s on the mind of the fifth-year receiver.

“I’ve definitely thought about it. All the elite receivers hit a 1,000 yards. I feel (like) I’m one of the receivers that can do that. This year, I finally got the opportunity,” Jeudy said.

Jeudy is only 28 yards shy of his personal-best receiving mark of 972 yards, which he achieved during the 2022 season for the Denver Broncos.

He is also only 16 targets shy of his career-best 113, a tally he set during his rookie season in 2020.

The former first-rounder is leading the Browns in receptions, receiving yards, and targets this season, and he’s second on the team in receiving touchdowns behind only tight end David Njoku.

Cleveland acquired Jeudy during the 2024 offseason, dealing two 2024 Day 3 draft picks to the Broncos for the talented player.

The Browns also signed Jeudy to a three-year contract shortly after acquiring him, showing him their plans to make him a long-term fixture for Cleveland’s franchise.

Browns Nation