Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns’ offense has the biggest questions the team needs to solve ahead of this season.

Notably, it all starts at quarterback.

They have yet to decide who’s going to be the Week 1 starter, and it seems like all options are on the table.

Yet, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said he’s not too worried about that.

He recently said he’ll just look to make everybody’s job easier, regardless of who’s at QB.

“We got four great quarterbacks, they’ve all been doing their thing, for real. My job is to make it easier, whoever is at the end, I’m just gonna get open for them and do my thing, for real,” Jeudy said on “Nightcap.” “I don’t got no control over that. Whoever the coaches think to choose, whoever they pick to be the quarterback, I’m just gonna make sure to make their job easier when they throw me the ball.”

That makes sense, but to think that the WR1 won’t be a factor in the QB1 decision may be naive.

Jeudy is the primary weapon in the passing game, and developing chemistry with the quarterback will be crucial to that player’s success.

The Browns also need someone else to step up and be a factor in the passing game, but as things stand now, Jeudy will be the clear-cut top target.

Most reports have Joe Flacco ahead of the rest of the quarterbacks, with Kenny Pickett not so far behind. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders would be next in line.

