Jerry Jeudy Is Leading The Browns In 1 Offensive Category This Season

The Cleveland Browns entered Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers with high hopes for their offense, but those hopes quickly unraveled.

Jameis Winston’s three interceptions and a stagnant run game highlighted the team’s offensive struggles, despite promising moments from Nick Chubb and rookie Cedrick Tillman.

Jerry Jeudy, however, continues to shine as a bright spot in Cleveland’s offense.

The wide receiver has amassed 418 yards on 33 receptions with a touchdown this season, emerging as the Browns’ leader in scrimmage yards.

The numbers tell the story – Jerome Ford trails with 358 yards, followed by Cedric Tillman (259), David Njoku (255), Amari Cooper (250), Elijah Moore (249), and D’Onta Foreman (201), according to BrownsMuse.

Most scrimmage yards by a Brown this season: 418 — Jerry Jeudy

358 — Jerome Ford

259 — Cedric Tillman

255 — David Njoku

250 — Amari Cooper

249 — Elijah Moore

201 — D’Onta Foreman Any surprises? pic.twitter.com/M9f7EiZHnz — BrownsMuse (@CleBrownsMuse) November 5, 2024

Sunday’s performance against the Chargers further demonstrated Jeudy’s impact.

Despite the Browns’ 27-10 loss, he hauled in seven catches for 73 yards on 11 targets, sharing team-high targets with Tillman.

This marked Jeudy’s second consecutive game with over 70 receiving yards in a Browns uniform, while his 25 targets across the last three games underscore his growing role in the offense.

As the Browns prepare for their Week 11 road clash against the Saints following their bye week, Jeudy’s consistent production raises questions about the Broncos’ decision to trade him.

Denver’s receiving corps has struggled this season, making the modest return they accepted for Jeudy seem increasingly questionable.

His ability to create separation, combined with Bo Nix’s development as a passer, suggests the Broncos might be second-guessing their choice to let him go.

The trade has worked out well for Cleveland, though. Jeudy has seamlessly integrated into the Browns’ offense, providing a reliable target in their passing game.

