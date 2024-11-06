Analyst Says Myles Garrett Solidified His Defensive Ranking On Sunday

Myles Garrett’s dominance on the football field continues to be a bright spot in Cleveland’s dim season.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year unleashed another masterclass against the Chargers, yet the Browns keep squandering his exceptional performances week after week.

As Cleveland slips to 2-7, Garrett’s mounting frustration seems inevitable in a season riddled with missed opportunities, despite his three-sack showing in Sunday’s 27-10 defeat.

PFF’s NFL Analyst Ryan Smith emphasized Garrett’s defensive prowess, noting that even during his four-game sack drought, Garrett maintained elite-level play.

His explosive performance in Week 9 cemented his position as the NFL’s premier pass-rusher this season, earning a remarkable 92.7 grade.

#Browns ED Myles Garrett went four games without a sack in the box score but he was still winning reps at an elite level His three sack performance in Week 9 solidifies his spot as the top pass-rusher in the NFL this season (92.7)#DawgPound

The drought-breaking display came in spectacular fashion during the first half.

Garrett terrorized Chargers QB Justin Herbert, recording two sacks in the final three plays of the first quarter before adding another at the second quarter’s outset.

Three sacks in just four Chargers offensive snaps marked one of Garrett’s most productive outings – a feat he’s achieved only three other times in his career.

Before Sunday, the Browns had never tasted defeat when Garrett registered three sacks.

That streak, like many others this season, came to an end. Now, the defensive star faces the prospect of missing the playoffs for the sixth time in eight years, forced to contextualize his outstanding performance amid another disappointing Cleveland loss.

The 2024 Browns’ struggles run deep. Questionable quarterback decisions and misallocated roster investments haven’t just derailed this season – they threaten to impact the next few years.

Perhaps most concerning is the toll these organizational missteps may take on Garrett’s legacy, an unfair burden for a player performing at such an extraordinary level.

