Jerry Jeudy Led An Impressive Stat In Week 13

The Cleveland Browns arrived in Mile High on a mission.

They couldn’t finish the job, but at least they proved that their offense could be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Jameis Winston had the most Jameis Winston game of all time.

He threw for 497 passing yards and four touchdowns, leading his team to a 32-point performance.

Unfortunately, he also had three interceptions, two of which were returned for a score.

Notably, much of his production came from one player: Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy had a big chip on his shoulder in his return to Empower Field, and he made a statement with a nine-reception, 235-yard, one-touchdown performance.

Unsurprisingly, he led all players in scrimmage yards last week, as shown by The 33rd Team on X.

To put this performance in context, Jeudy entered the game at the No. 30 spot for receiving yards this season.

He’s now fifth.

Moreover, even if the Browns didn’t win this game, Jeudy continued to prove that he might emerge to become the WR1 the Denver Broncos thought and hoped he would be.

Since Winston took over the offense, he’s taken things up a notch, and their chemistry seems to be getting better and better every week.

Browns fans hoped not to get caught up in morale victories at this point in the season, as this team looked poised to take a leap.

Then again, it is what it is, and at least they may have found their guy for the future.

