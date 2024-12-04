Analyst Believes Browns Have Found Their WR1

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been over for weeks now.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of reasons to play and for fans to watch.

If anything, this team has an opportunity to get a jump start to the upcoming campaign, and even in the recent losses, they’ve shown some good things.

Jameis Winston might be the answer to this team’s prayers, which would’ve been a crazy statement to write years ago.

But more than that, it seems like he also has a clear-cut WR1.

Jerry Jeudy has looked much better since Winston took over the team, to the point that Ken Carman and Anthony Lima feel inclined to believe that he’s a legitimate No. 1 option.

Talking on their radio show, they argued that, with Jeudy’s recent surge, the Browns don’t necessarily have to go after a WR1 in the offseason (via 92.3 The Fan).

"I think he's a bona fide No. 1. I'm on a hill here by myself. If he keeps playing like this, I don't need to go and get a wide receiver"@KenCarman asks @SportsBoyTony if #Browns WR Jerry Jeudy is a bona fide No. 1 WR 🏈➡️ pic.twitter.com/U0Btas8IhD — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 4, 2024

Crossing one item off the priority list is no minor thing for this team right now.

The Browns will have their first-round pick for the first time in years, and they ought to put it to good use.

Some fans will still want them to go after a quarterback – and they might be right – but as things stand now, it seems like they will target an offensive tackle instead.

Whatever the case, they might have found two of their pivotal pieces for the future, and that’s a huge win.

