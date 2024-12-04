Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Analyst Believes Browns Have Found Their WR1

CLEVELAND - OCTOBER 24: The Cleveland Browns flag flies proud during the game with the Philadelphia Eagles on October 24, 2004 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 34-31 in overtime.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been over for weeks now.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of reasons to play and for fans to watch.

If anything, this team has an opportunity to get a jump start to the upcoming campaign, and even in the recent losses, they’ve shown some good things.

Jameis Winston might be the answer to this team’s prayers, which would’ve been a crazy statement to write years ago.

But more than that, it seems like he also has a clear-cut WR1.

Jerry Jeudy has looked much better since Winston took over the team, to the point that Ken Carman and Anthony Lima feel inclined to believe that he’s a legitimate No. 1 option.

Talking on their radio show, they argued that, with Jeudy’s recent surge, the Browns don’t necessarily have to go after a WR1 in the offseason (via 92.3 The Fan).

Crossing one item off the priority list is no minor thing for this team right now.

The Browns will have their first-round pick for the first time in years, and they ought to put it to good use.

Some fans will still want them to go after a quarterback – and they might be right – but as things stand now, it seems like they will target an offensive tackle instead.

Whatever the case, they might have found two of their pivotal pieces for the future, and that’s a huge win.

