Myles Garrett Receives Notable Honor From PFF

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to meet expectations this season, but that doesn’t mean the whole team has underperformed.

Once again, their defensive anchor has ranked amongst the best players in the entire league.

Myles Garrett continues to be a force to be reckoned with despite the double teams and uncalled holding from opposing players.

That’s why PFF gave credit where it was due, choosing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year for their best defensive line team of the season to date.

Garrett is joined by Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Cam Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers), and T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers).

So far, he’s logged 10.0 sacks, 27 solo tackles, and three forced fumbles across twelve games.

Given how things have fared this season, Garrett’s chances of repeating as Defensive Player of the Year are quite slim.

Also, with the playoffs most likely out of reach, some might want to argue that he should skip the final stretch of the season to avoid injuries and stay healthy for the upcoming campaign.

There were some reports that the Browns might consider trading him before the deadline, but fortunately, that was never even close to becoming a reality.

As big a return as they could’ve gotten for their former No. 1 pick, moving on from a generational player like Garrett would’ve set this team back at least a decade.

Win, lose, or tie, one thing will always be true: Myles Garrett will most likely be the best player on the field.

