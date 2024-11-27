Jerry Jeudy Posts Cryptic Message Ahead Of Broncos Matchup

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is a man of few words on social media.

Nonetheless, he has earned a reputation for his cryptic posts.

That’s why, with the Browns set to visit his former team, the Denver Broncos, on Monday night, the fans believe he did that again.

Jeudy took to X to post a crying, laughing face emoji.

😂 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 26, 2024

He didn’t provide more context or comments, but given the timing and his past, some think it has everything to do with his upcoming matchup.

The Broncos traded the former first-round pick for a fifth and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Then, the Browns signed him to a three-year contract extension that could be worth up to $58 million.

Jeudy has always flashed his talent, yet he couldn’t live up to the expectations with the Broncos.

He even got into it with former star WR Steve Smith Sr., who later called him out for not being able to handle criticism.

Never forget Steve Smith gave a warning to the team that trades for Jerry Jeudy pic.twitter.com/ZJ8jQSgAci — Zach Bye (@byesline) March 9, 2024

This will be the first time that Jeudy faces his former team.

Fortunately for him, he’ll do so at the right time, as he’s playing the best football of his Browns career, averaging almost 100 yards per game over his past four games.

He has clearly developed a strong rapport with Jameis Winston, and he’s finally emerging as the Browns’ primary weapon, with Amari Cooper now out.

The Browns have yet to win consecutive games this season, and things won’t be much easier in Mile High, but with an inspired Jeudy, they might have a chance.

NEXT:

Report: Browns Mulling Change At QB