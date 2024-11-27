Report: Browns Mulling Change At QB

The Cleveland Browns already know what they have on their hands with Jameis Winston.

They also seem to know that he gives them the best shot if they want to win more games this season.

Nevertheless, with this season seemingly lost already, they could also opt to check what they have on their hands with Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

According to a report by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, they might do so soon:

“According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, there is “a lot of chatter” that the Browns might put backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the field “to see whether and how he might fit into their future QB plans,” Stumbaugh said.

This does make some sense on paper.

The Browns have always been high on Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Then again, if they’re not entirely sold on him by now, there’s no point in keeping him around.

If the Browns want to win now, Winston is their go-to guy.

He’s led them to a 2-2 record as a starter, completing 62% of his passes for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Also, the team has responded to his leadership and seems to be playing harder and better.

On the other hand, Winston is also slated to become a free agent at the end of the season, and given his performance, some believe he might be out of the Browns’ price range.

The first thing to do will be to determine whether they want to wave the white flag on the season, but there’s a chance we’ll see Thompson-Robinson retake the field at some point.

