Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Browns Mulling Change At QB

Report: Browns Mulling Change At QB

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns already know what they have on their hands with Jameis Winston.

They also seem to know that he gives them the best shot if they want to win more games this season.

Nevertheless, with this season seemingly lost already, they could also opt to check what they have on their hands with Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

According to a report by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, they might do so soon:

“According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, there is “a lot of chatter” that the Browns might put backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the field “to see whether and how he might fit into their future QB plans,” Stumbaugh said.

This does make some sense on paper.

The Browns have always been high on Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Then again, if they’re not entirely sold on him by now, there’s no point in keeping him around.

If the Browns want to win now, Winston is their go-to guy.

He’s led them to a 2-2 record as a starter, completing 62% of his passes for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Also, the team has responded to his leadership and seems to be playing harder and better.

On the other hand, Winston is also slated to become a free agent at the end of the season, and given his performance, some believe he might be out of the Browns’ price range.

The first thing to do will be to determine whether they want to wave the white flag on the season, but there’s a chance we’ll see Thompson-Robinson retake the field at some point.

NEXT:  Radio Host Admits He Was Wrong About 1 Browns Player
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation