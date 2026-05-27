Jerry Jeudy Is Loving The Browns’ New Offense

Jerry Jeudy has plenty to prove in 2026, and by the sound of things, he believes the new offense gives him every opportunity to do exactly that.

The Browns posted a clip of Jeudy speaking to reporters during OTAs, and his enthusiasm for what Todd Monken has put together was hard to miss.

“Yeah, you know what it is with this offense, they do a great job. Again, to the best place so, you know, being able to give the quarterback the ability to change the play, to get in the best formation, the best concept against certain defenses and certain looks. That’s just gonna help us. We’re gonna be able to take advantage of…” Jeudy said.

lots of flexibility in this new offense pic.twitter.com/g7VKQNoGz2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 27, 2026

The Browns account summed it up simply with four words: “lots of flexibility in this new offense.”

That flexibility is exactly what Jeudy needs right now. His 2025 season was a disappointing one by any measure. He caught 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games, numbers that fall well short of what the Browns were expecting when they acquired him. For a receiver with his talent and his career track record, which includes 351 catches for 4,884 yards and 17 touchdowns across six professional seasons, last year felt like a significant step backward.

The arrival of KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second round has also added a layer of urgency to Jeudy’s situation that cannot be ignored. The Browns invested significant draft capital in two young receivers this spring, and at some point the depth chart is going to reflect that. Jeudy’s future in Cleveland is genuinely uncertain, which means 2026 is as important a year as he has had since entering the league.

The good news is that Monken’s scheme is built to create mismatches and put receivers in advantageous situations against specific coverages. If the quarterback can process the defense pre snap and get the ball to the right person at the right time, a receiver with Jeudy’s route running ability and yards after catch capability should be able to thrive in that environment.

He knows what is at stake. The new offense gives him the tools. Now he has to go out and use them.

NEXT:

KC Concepcion Turns Heads With Big Play At Browns OTAs