Analyst Believes The Browns’ Contention Window Is ‘Officially Closed’

The Browns were able to find a spark late last season in quarterback Joe Flacco as the veteran piloted the team to a surprise playoff run in his limited time in Cleveland.

There was a lot of talk this offseason about a new-look offense manned by quarterback Deshaun Watson, and how the team would be able to continue their defensive dominance first exhibited in 2023.

Neither of those predictions have been accurate this season as Cleveland is 2-8 on the year through their first 10 games.

With salary cap issues related to Watson’s contract to contend with, the Browns may be in for a longer dry spell than just one season, according to analyst Daryl Ruiter.

The analyst took to X to reveal his thoughts, suggesting Cleveland’s window to contend for a deep playoff run was no longer open.

“This contention window for the Browns is officially closed. 7 years removed from 1-31, they got 2 winning seasons, 2 playoff appearances and 1 playoff win. Was nice while it lasted,” Ruiter wrote.

This contention window for the #Browns is officially closed. 7 years removed from 1-31, they got 2 winning seasons, 2 playoff appearances and 1 playoff win. Was nice while it lasted. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 17, 2024

Although the Browns are not mathematically eliminated from the postseason, their opportunity to reach the playoffs is fading fast.

This iteration of the Browns is closer to being the top draft pick in 2025 – and currently sits in the No. 3 draft position after Week 11 results – than being the final playoff team in the AFC, a reward that belongs to the Denver Broncos with their 6-5 mark.

Cleveland returns home with a two-game losing streak and faces a short week for their next game, a contest where they’ll square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

NEXT:

Analyst Calls Browns' Offense 'Beyond Pathetic'