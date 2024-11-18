Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 17, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes The Browns’ Contention Window Is ‘Officially Closed’

Analyst Believes The Browns’ Contention Window Is ‘Officially Closed’

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints score a first quarter touchdown as Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns pulls him down at the goal line at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Browns were able to find a spark late last season in quarterback Joe Flacco as the veteran piloted the team to a surprise playoff run in his limited time in Cleveland.

There was a lot of talk this offseason about a new-look offense manned by quarterback Deshaun Watson, and how the team would be able to continue their defensive dominance first exhibited in 2023.

Neither of those predictions have been accurate this season as Cleveland is 2-8 on the year through their first 10 games.

With salary cap issues related to Watson’s contract to contend with, the Browns may be in for a longer dry spell than just one season, according to analyst Daryl Ruiter.

The analyst took to X to reveal his thoughts, suggesting Cleveland’s window to contend for a deep playoff run was no longer open.

This contention window for the Browns is officially closed. 7 years removed from 1-31, they got 2 winning seasons, 2 playoff appearances and 1 playoff win. Was nice while it lasted,” Ruiter wrote.

Although the Browns are not mathematically eliminated from the postseason, their opportunity to reach the playoffs is fading fast.

This iteration of the Browns is closer to being the top draft pick in 2025 – and currently sits in the No. 3 draft position after Week 11 results – than being the final playoff team in the AFC, a reward that belongs to the Denver Broncos with their 6-5 mark.

Cleveland returns home with a two-game losing streak and faces a short week for their next game, a contest where they’ll square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

NEXT:  Analyst Calls Browns' Offense 'Beyond Pathetic'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation