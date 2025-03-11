Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Advice To Andrew Berry For NFL Draft

Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Advice To Andrew Berry For NFL Draft

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Advice To Andrew Berry For NFL Draft
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make at the end of April.

Armed with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns have an opportunity to take a big swing at one of the top prospects in the class, hoping to change their franchise for the foreseeable future.

Given their recent woes at the position, common sense indicates that the team will draft a quarterback, but there’s no telling who they’re most interested in at this time.

Prospects like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are viewed as incredibly talented players who could be difference-makers in this league, so the Browns would pass up on their upside by taking a QB, but the team’s need at the position seemingly outweighs this conundrum.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy didn’t hesitate to give his opinion on the matter when speaking with Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show, stating that he would tell  Andrew Berry that they need to draft a quarterback.

“I’m telling him we gotta get a QB,” Jeudy said.

It could be Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or potentially someone else, but as long as the team pursues a quarterback, Jeudy will be happy.

A new quarterback represents an opportunity to start over on offense, especially seeing how things have gone with Deshaun Watson over the past few seasons.

Watson will still be out for the first part of the season and perhaps the entire year, so the Browns need to find a Week 1 starter who can give the fanbase and his teammates hope that things will be different in 2025.

NEXT:  Analyst Accuses Myles Garrett Of Being A 'Fraud'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation