Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Advice To Andrew Berry For NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make at the end of April.

Armed with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns have an opportunity to take a big swing at one of the top prospects in the class, hoping to change their franchise for the foreseeable future.

Given their recent woes at the position, common sense indicates that the team will draft a quarterback, but there’s no telling who they’re most interested in at this time.

Prospects like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are viewed as incredibly talented players who could be difference-makers in this league, so the Browns would pass up on their upside by taking a QB, but the team’s need at the position seemingly outweighs this conundrum.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy didn’t hesitate to give his opinion on the matter when speaking with Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show, stating that he would tell Andrew Berry that they need to draft a quarterback.

“I’m telling him we gotta get a QB,” Jeudy said.

It could be Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or potentially someone else, but as long as the team pursues a quarterback, Jeudy will be happy.

A new quarterback represents an opportunity to start over on offense, especially seeing how things have gone with Deshaun Watson over the past few seasons.

Watson will still be out for the first part of the season and perhaps the entire year, so the Browns need to find a Week 1 starter who can give the fanbase and his teammates hope that things will be different in 2025.

