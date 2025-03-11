Browns Nation

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Analyst Accuses Myles Garrett Of Being A ‘Fraud’

Ernesto Cova
By
The Cleveland Browns are keeping their star defender.

Despite all the speculation, Myles Garrett is now staying put in Cleveland.

That’s why Rob Parker believes he’s a ‘fraud.’

Talking on FOX Sports Radio, the controversial pundit claimed that Garrett was never about winning.

“You gotta call him a fraud. It’s one thing to say, you just want out or want to be traded. But to say it’s about winning, you always dreamt about winning, and that’s what it was about and never thought about going to Canton from Cleveland. Then, they come along with money for you, and all of the sudden, all of those words really don’t matter,” Parker said.

He believes the team’s situation hasn’t changed overnight, and the Browns are either the worst or second-worst team in the AFC North Division.

Perhaps Garrett was truly trying to get out, and this wasn’t a money grab; the team just convinced him with their new plan or approach to the offseason.

He has always been a valuable member of the community and a fan favorite, and while his trade request was reportedly a long time in the making, he may not have wanted to leave.

At the end of the day, this was still a big win for the front office.

They kept their future Hall of Famer for years to come.

It may not have been the best way to handle it, but it’s all history now.

