Jerry Jeudy Reveals Why He Underachieved In Denver

The Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver room has plenty of question marks, especially after a quiet offseason where Diontae Johnson was the only addition to the group following an offensive season that saw the team post a league-worst 15.2 points per game.

While the WR room is full of questions, the team does have one big answer in Jerry Jeudy, who emerged as a legitimate No. 1 receiver last season in what was one of the very few positive developments in an otherwise lost season for the Browns offense.

Jeudy recently appeared on an episode of Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, and when asked about why he has been able to take his game to the next level in Cleveland, and he mentioned his ability to learn how to stay consistent despite all the moving parts around him, such as quarterback changes, coaching regime changes, and injuries.

“I think consistency throughout the whole offense. A lot of moving pieces and stuff that I had to deal with when it comes to playing football, such as injuries, different quarterbacks each and every game, and a different coaching staff. That’s something that can really affect a wide receiver,” Jeudy said.

Jeudy didn’t miss many games with the Denver Broncos aside from 2021, when he appeared in ten games, but in his debut season with the Browns, he didn’t have to fight through any notable injuries and played in all 17 games as the clear No. 1 option, which clearly gave him a confidence boost.

He posted career highs with 90 catches for 1,229 yards last season despite the Browns cycling through four different quarterbacks, and unfortunately, he’ll have four new potential QB options in 2025 as well.

Whoever winds up winning this chaotic four-man quarterback competition will be fortunate to have a solidified No. 1 target in Jeudy, and it will be interesting to see if he can build upon the success he had in his first year in Cleveland.

