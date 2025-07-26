Jerry Jeudy Sends Confident Message Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season, averaging just 15.2 points per game and giving up 66 sacks while starting four different quarterbacks a year after they started five QBs in 2023.

One of the only bright spots on offense was the emergence of Jerry Jeudy, who posted a career year in his first year with the Browns after having a somewhat disappointing start to his career with the Denver Broncos.

While speaking with the media at training camp, Jeudy recently said that he is confident he can get even better and worked hard this offseason to make sure that happens.

“Every year I always think and believe that I can always be better than the year prior. I worked hard toward that during the offseason, even during the season. Hopefully, that happens. I got extreme confidence that will happen,” Jeudy said.

Jeudy posted career highs with 90 catches for 1,229 yards last season, and after an offseason that saw the Browns make almost no upgrades to the wide receiver room, he is going to be leaned on once again to serve as a focal point of this passing game.

If Cleveland can get a bit more stability and clarity from the quarterback position in 2025, Jeudy could potentially be in store for even more production, perhaps north of 100 catches and 1,400 yards.

After drafting two running backs and a tight end, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Browns run the ball more in 2025, but somebody has to catch passes on this squad.

There are a lot of question marks on this offense, but thankfully, WR1 is not one of them.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads With Big Training Camp Performance