Jerry Jeudy Speaks Candidly On Browns’ QB Struggles

The Cleveland Browns need to solve their quarterback conundrum.

They have four potential starters right now, and while it looks like the veterans have the upper hand to start in Week One, the rookies will be given a fair chance as well.

Nevertheless, as tough as the situation might be, Jerry Jeudy knows he must focus on what he can control.

Talking to ESPN, the former Denver Broncos wideout shared his honest thoughts on the team’s quarterback situation:

“It is pretty difficult because you want to always build that relationship with a quarterback and have that consistency throughout the years,” Jeudy said. “But as a receiver going through that, you just got to keep working and you got to learn how to adjust no matter what. Some situations ain’t going to go as planned, so you just got to figure out how to just keep going and stay on the right path.”

Jeudy finally broke out last season.

He looked like a legitimate WR1 once Jameis Winston took the reins after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury.

The Browns gave him a big contract before he played a single snap for the organization, and the early returns are quite encouraging.

Now, he has to prove that last season’s success wasn’t a fluke.

As such, he must be rooting for Joe Flacco to get the nod, as he’s never hesitated to sling the pigskin down the field, and he’s clearly more suited to run Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Then again, his career is nearing the end, so there’s literally no upside to starting him over a young player.

The Browns have gotten themselves into a tricky situation, and it seems like there’s no consensus right choice right now.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Must-Watch Browns Preseason Battle