Saturday, November 30, 2024
Jerry Jeudy Wants To See 1 Player Back With Browns Next Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Jerry Jeudy #3, Jameis Winston #5 and Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a third quarter touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland added wide receiver Jerry Jeudy this offseason via trade with the Broncos, acquiring the former first-rounder for two Day 3 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Browns immediately signed Jeudy to a three-year, $52.5 million deal to keep him around beyond the 2024 season, giving the young wide receiver a financial vote of confidence he could become a significant part of this offense.

With quarterback Jameis Winston under center, Jeudy has lived up to that hope.

Since Winston took over from now-injured starter Deshaun Watson, Jeudy has hauled in 24 passes for 379 yards and one touchdown in the past four outings.

Winston – who signed a one-year deal worth $4 million to come to Cleveland – would certainly be welcomed back to the Browns’ roster next season if Jeudy had anything to do with it.

The wide receiver explained why Winston is such a valuable member of the team during the Browns’ final press conference before Monday night’s game.

“Jameis is a great quarterback. Just his energy in the locker room, on the field, I just feel like that’s the type of guy you just need around. That’s the type of guy that motivates everyone around him and keeps everybody on the right track. That’s the type of player you need on the team,” Jeudy said.

Jeudy will get to showcase his connection with Winston against his former team on Monday night.

Cleveland heads to Denver with a 3-8 record, and the Browns could improve their chances of making the playoffs against a team that is currently ahead of them in the chase for a Wild Card berth this season.

Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation