Former Broncos Teammate Has Honest Admission About Jerry Jeudy

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game not many people expected them to win.

This gives them a lot of confidence heading into their Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos, confidence that they haven’t had much of this season.

It has truly been an up-and-down year for the Browns without much consistency, so they are hoping to find some magic and go on a winning streak.

The Broncos have played much better than many expected coming into the season, and as such, this could be a great matchup for the Browns’ defense, especially.

Bo Nix has performed well in his rookie campaign, and with him being a threat to take off on the run whenever he wants, the Browns could have their hands full.

On the other hand, the Broncos defense is gearing up to take on the Browns, who have a few play-makers that can make a big difference in their own right.

P.J. Locke, a safety for the Broncos, recently talked to “The Denver Post” about Jerry Jeudy, and what he can do to an opposing defense if they aren’t careful.

“He’s diffferent,” safety P.J. Locke said of Jeudy, who played four seasons with the Broncos. “A lot of receivers pace themselves, but (Jeudy) is at full speed and super tough to guard.”

Locke and Jeudy spent some time together on the Broncos, so he’s no stranger to guarding the former first-round pick.

If Jeudy and Jameis Winston keep growing together and are on the same page, it could spell trouble for the Broncos.

