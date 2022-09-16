Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (9/16/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/16/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, September 16, 2022, and the 1-0 Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2022 regular season.

News about Sunday’s game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Thomas Officially Becomes A Legend

The Browns have been calling Joe Thomas a legend for years, but at halftime during Sunday’s game, it will become official.

Thomas will be inducted into the Browns Legends program.

He recently reflected on his time playing for the Browns and for the unwavering support of the Browns fanbase.

Joel Bitonio was asked about Joe Thomas as he gets set to return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Bitonio offered a funny anecdote from his rookie season regarding an offensive blocking call that Bitonio attempted to change.

 

2. Prime Struggles During Premiere TNF Broadcast

For those of us who do not have Amazon Prime, we are relying on second-hand information about the how first streamed broadcast of Thursday Night Football went.

It was met with mixed reviews.

Common complaints were that the sound was faster than the picture so viewers knew what happened before they saw it and that rebooting was required more than once.

Chris Gronkowski (brother of Rob) posted a picture on Twitter of his TV during the broadcast for his 117,000 followers to see.

 

Amazon has work to do to provide seamless programming.

 

3. Browns Week 3 TNF Game On Prime Will Be Aired Locally

The Browns are set to host the Steelers in Week 3’s edition of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

The good news for fans living in the Cleveland area is that a local station can also cover the game.

This is the deal Amazon made with local affiliates for the 2022 season.

A list of the local stations by city has been provided by A.J. Perez on Twitter.

For Cleveland, it is WEWS 5 and for Pittsburgh, it is WPXI 11.

For those without Prime access wondering how to catch the Browns game on Thursday night, now you know.

TGIF, Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans
Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Nick Chubb And Kareem Hunt Do Everything Together
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
Cade York Is Staying Level-Headed After Week 1 Heroics

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Legend Joe Thomas Comments On Raising New Fans

No more pages to load