Browns Nation News And Notes (9/16/22)

It is Friday, September 16, 2022, and the 1-0 Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2022 regular season.

News about Sunday’s game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Thomas Officially Becomes A Legend

The Browns have been calling Joe Thomas a legend for years, but at halftime during Sunday’s game, it will become official.

Thomas will be inducted into the Browns Legends program.

He recently reflected on his time playing for the Browns and for the unwavering support of the Browns fanbase.

Joe Thomas, humble as always, says “it feels incredible” to get the love he receives from #Browns fans. Joe is being inducted into the Browns Legends program Sunday at halftime of the Jets-Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/almCpAeUkg — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 15, 2022

Joel Bitonio was asked about Joe Thomas as he gets set to return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Bitonio offered a funny anecdote from his rookie season regarding an offensive blocking call that Bitonio attempted to change.

Joel Bitonio once made the mistake of trying to correct Joe Thomas as a rookie… #Browns pic.twitter.com/K740PAyQpc — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 15, 2022

2. Prime Struggles During Premiere TNF Broadcast

For those of us who do not have Amazon Prime, we are relying on second-hand information about the how first streamed broadcast of Thursday Night Football went.

It was met with mixed reviews.

Common complaints were that the sound was faster than the picture so viewers knew what happened before they saw it and that rebooting was required more than once.

Chris Gronkowski (brother of Rob) posted a picture on Twitter of his TV during the broadcast for his 117,000 followers to see.

This Amazon NFL stream quality is impressive 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OdqS2Tahyp — Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) September 16, 2022

Amazon has work to do to provide seamless programming.

3. Browns Week 3 TNF Game On Prime Will Be Aired Locally

The Browns are set to host the Steelers in Week 3’s edition of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

The good news for fans living in the Cleveland area is that a local station can also cover the game.

This is the deal Amazon made with local affiliates for the 2022 season.

A list of the local stations by city has been provided by A.J. Perez on Twitter.

Here's a list I put together for the OTA stations that will broadcast Thursday Night Football in local markets for the two teams playing each week. https://t.co/qwKiucBgUX — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 14, 2022

For Cleveland, it is WEWS 5 and for Pittsburgh, it is WPXI 11.

For those without Prime access wondering how to catch the Browns game on Thursday night, now you know.

TGIF, Browns fans!